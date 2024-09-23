Man in 'young & reckless' shirt leads White Settlement police on chase in stolen car

The Brief White Settlement police released video of a chase with a suspect in a stolen vehicle on Sunday. The suspect rammed a police cruiser in the stolen Jeep Liberty before leading officers on a high-speed chase on I-30. The Jeep was later found abandoned. Police are still looking for the suspect.



White Settlement police are looking for a suspect who rammed an officer's vehicle and led them on a high-speed chase over the weekend.

Fort Worth police reached out to White Settlement on Sunday afternoon to let them know that license plate readers reported a stolen Jeep Liberty had entered the city.

White Settlement police went to a McDonald's restaurant on West Freeway where the SUV had been spotted.

The Jeep was unoccupied, but Fort Worth police said the driver ran from the area towards Western Hills Boulevard.

While officers drove after the male suspect, a female passenger ran towards a motel on the I-30 service road. The woman was arrested.

The male suspect eventually made his way back to the Jeep and reversed into an officer's vehicle before taking off.

He then led police on a chase. The SUV traveled west on I-30 at high speeds.

White Settlement officers called off the speed due to the dangerous driving.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Shade Tree Lane. The suspect was nowhere to be found.

Stolen car suspect (Source: White Settlement Police)

White Settlement police released a photo of the suspect and the clothes he was wearing in the restaurant, prior to the chase.

Kayla Martinez (Source: White Settlement Police)

The female passenger, 33-year-old Kayla Martinez, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.