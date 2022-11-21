Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington

Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night.

Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.

Police tried to stop the silver Ford SUV, but the vehicle sped up and tried to avoid the officer.

At around 9:43 p.m. the vehicle crashed into a homeowner's fence at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Walnut Drive and the suspect was arrested.

An adult male was arrested for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Fort Worth police are investigating to see if the car itself was stolen, in addition to the license plate.

No one was injured in the chase.