Lawyer for woman accused of killing Fort Worth police officer looks to reduce bond

Lawyers for the woman accused of killing a Fort Worth Police Sergeant earlier this month are asking for a lower bond.

De Aujalae Evans is charged with intoxication manslaughter after she allegedly hit and killed Sergeant Billy Randolph on I-35W earlier this month.

De Aujalae Evans

She has been held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $750,000 bond since the crash.

Lawyers say the bond amount is excessive and violates Evans' rights.

Her lawyers asked for a reduction to a reasonable bail amount to allow Evans to post bail ahead of her trial.

Police say Evans drank 10 shots of alcohol before getting behind the wheel, driving the wrong way up an exit ramp and hitting Randolph, who was working the scene of a crash.

Evans continued to drive for more than a quarter of a mile before trying to run away from the scene, according to police.

Tarrant County records show Evans had been arrested multiple times in the last five years.

Earlier this year, Evans pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Records reveal Evans shot her romantic partner in 2023. She was sentenced to six years’ probation.

As part of her probation conditions, Evans was prohibited from using, possessing or consuming any alcohol. She was also ordered to complete a batterer’s intervention and prevention program.

A judge has not weighed in on the reduced bail request.