article

Fort Worth police say a young aunt was arrested after she shook a crying infant.

Britney Wiley, 18, was arrested on Tuesday. Police say she was taking care of her brother’s 4-month-old child. That’s when she allegedly shook the crying baby to get the child to quiet down.

Wiley was taken to jail and charged with injury to a child.

Authorities did not say how serious the child’s injuries were.