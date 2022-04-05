Fort Worth PD releases plan to reduce violent crime

article

Science will be one of the tools used to fight crime in Fort Worth.

Last year, the number of murders hit a 27-year high.

Police Chief Neil Noakes set a goal of cutting violent crime by 10% in the next year.

His plans will focus on violent repeat offenders drug houses and illegal gambling rooms.

"It doesn't matter what zip code you live in. It doesn't matter what area you come from. It doesn't matter what neighborhood you live in in Fort Worth. We all deserve to be safe. And that's what Fort Worth safe is about," Chief Noakes said.

Data scientists at TCU are helping police develop a model to track crime and allow police to respond to trouble spots just like Dallas has done with some success.

