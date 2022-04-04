2 killed in north Fort Worth crash

article

Two people died in a collision early Monday in north Fort Worth.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the North Freeway near Highway 287.

A tow truck reportedly ran into another vehicle. Both people in that second vehicle died.

The interstate was shut down because of an investigation.

READ MORE:

1 dead, 11 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas field party concert

Burned body found in alleyway of Dallas neighborhood, police say

Advertisement

Man arrested after shots fired at SUV he believed fled hit-and-run in Southlake