Fort Worth PD: Officers fatally shot man who pointed BB gun at them

The gun a man pointed at Fort Worth police Tuesday before they shot and killed him turned out to be a BB gun made to look like a real gun.

Police released portions of body camera video showing the man pointing what appeared to be a real gun at officers. They also released a picture of the BB gun.

Police also released portions of the 911 call the man himself made to police in which he led them to believe he had a real gun. He asked them to come because he felt possessed and might kill his parents.

Mitchell Robert Davis, 29, was shot and killed by officers when they say he pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at them.

After the shooting, police discovered the weapon Davis had was actually a CO2 air gun or B gun made to look like a real Glock.

Police released an edited 911 call and body camera footage of the incident.

"I’m across the street. I have a gun, and I'm worried I'm going to go in and kill my parents," Davis told the dispatcher. "I feel like I'm possessed."

"What kind of gun are you carrying?" the dispatcher asked.

"It's a Glock," he said.

Three officers responded to Davis' 911 call. They found him in a park near the Bear Creek neighborhood. Public records show Davis' listed address is in that neighborhood.

When confronted by police, Davis was told multiple times to keep his hands in the air and out of his pockets.

At first, he complied. Then, Davis appeared to reach down and pull out the BB gun and point it at officers.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes released a recorded video statement.

"The weapon that was produced and, as you can see from the photograph, was very realistic," he said. "And there was absolutely no way for our officers to know it was not a real firearm when it was produced."

Because the released information was recorded, the media had no opportunity to ask any follow-up questions.

Noakes ended the video by talking about mental health.

"Mental health and wellbeing is of the utmost importance," he said. "If you or someone you know suffers, please seek help right away."

No officers were injured in the incident.

Noakes says this is a reminder of the split-second decisions officers make daily.