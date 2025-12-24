‘Santa Run’ honors cyclists killed in crash just before the holidays

The Brief Dozens of cyclists and runners gathered in Frisco on Christmas Eve for a "Santa Run" to honor Scott Mages and Andre Kocher, who were killed in a weekend crash. Both victims were members of the Frisco Triathlon Club and were struck by a truck during a group ride Saturday morning in Denton County. The driver is cooperating with the ongoing police investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.



Members of the cycling community spent the morning of Christmas Eve honoring two of their friends who were struck and killed by a truck while on a group ride last weekend.

North Texas Cyclists Killed

What's new:

Dozens of people showed up for a Christmas Eve "Santa Run" on Wednesday morning in honor of Scott Mages and Andre Kocher, who died while doing what they loved.

The Frisco Triathlon Club helped organize the well-attended event, which started at the Frisco Running Company on Legacy Drive between Main Street and Eldorado.

Many people wore Santa suits or hats for the 5K and 1-mile runs.

What they're saying:

"It took me a little bit. I still haven’t mentally processed everything. My heart is heavy. I don’t really know what to say. I have prayed to God to give me the words to be able to speak today and to make everyone feel welcome and comfortable and just be here for everybody," said Jeanette Caballero-Bell, the assistant manager of the Frisco Running Club.

"It was obviously tragic what happened and it’s honestly every cyclist’s worst nightmare. I don’t care if you’re an Iron Man triathlete or just somebody riding around the neighborhood. You always wonder about are you gonna get hit?" added Mark Mulch with the Frisco Triathlon Club.

The backstory:

Mages and Kocher were hit by a truck while riding on FM 455, east of Fritcher Road in Denton County, this past Saturday morning.

The two cyclists, who were members of the Frisco Triathlon Club, were on a group ride at the time.

Pilot Point police said several different agencies tried to help them, but they later died at the hospital from their injuries.

The driver of the truck is said to be cooperating with the police investigation, which is ongoing.

No charges have been filed.