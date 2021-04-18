Fort Worth PD: Officer fatally shot carjacking suspect who pointed gun at officer

article

Fort Worth police are investigating after an officer reportedly shot an armed carjacking suspect Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m., in the 3600 block of Race Street, after police were called about a carjacking.

The suspect fled on foot, and a responding officer was able locate him.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the officer told the suspect to stop, and the suspect pulled out a handgun as the officer approached. The officer told him multiple times to put the gun down, according to the police chief.

Noakes said the suspect pointed his gun at the officer, and the officer shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The officer involved has been with the department for four years.

Chief Noakes said they will review the body camera footage, and could release it in the next 24-48 hours.

No further details have been released as police continue their "complete and thorough" investigation.