Fort Worth narrows police chief finalists to 6

The Fort Worth community was introduced to the city’s six police chief finalists Thursday.

During the meeting, the candidates were called on stage one by one and asked various questions from residents. Many were about their plans for violent crime.

The finalists, including two internal candidates, were selected from a pool of more than 50 applicants.

To limit the number of people in attendance, the meeting was carried on the city’s cable channel, website and social media accounts.