Fort Worth police investigating officer-involved shooting of armed suspect

Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent an armed suspect to a hospital.

This incident started just after 7:15 a.m., when police got multiple calls about a man yelling in a field, walking in the street, and stopping traffic near the intersection of Park Vista Road and Keller Haslet Road.

One caller said the man told him, "You are under arrest," and said he was going to pull the trigger, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene, but police said the man was unresponsive to the assistance officers were trying to provide.

He reportedly walked away from officers, which is when they saw what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband.

Officers walked with the suspect, and at one point, an officer used a Taser on him, but it was ineffective.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the suspect then reached for the weapon in his waistband.

An officer, fearing the suspect was about to shoot, fired at least one shot, hitting the suspect in the stomach at least once.

Officers gave medical aid to the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

Police said they recovered the weapon.

"A situation like this, I hope reminds us all how important it is to be aware of not just physical, but any mental health needs of ourselves or our loved ones, before a situation turns into a crisis," Chief Noakes said. "The last thing officers want is to have an interaction like this with someone who is crisis, but unfortunately, we are frequently called to do just that."

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.