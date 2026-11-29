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The Brief A veteran Fort Worth narcotics officer, Kenneth Bruce Lup, was placed on restricted duty after his arrest on a felony drug possession charge. Lup, 44, was booked into the Parker County Jail on Nov. 20 over an alleged Oct. 26 offense and was released on a $10,000 bond. Police declined to release further details about the arrest while criminal and internal investigations continue.



A veteran Fort Worth police officer assigned to the department’s narcotics unit has been placed on restricted duty following his arrest on a felony drug possession charge in neighboring Parker County, police announced Sunday.

Fort Worth officer arrested

What we know:

Kenneth Bruce Lup, 44, of Weatherford, was booked into the Parker County Jail on Nov. 20 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram stemming from an alleged Oct. 26 offense, according to Parker County Sheriff’s Office records and a Fort Worth Police Department news release.

Jail records show the arrest warrant was issued by Parker County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3. Lup was released the same day on a $10,000 surety bond with bond conditions and an emergency protective order noted in booking records.

Lup has been employed with the Fort Worth Police Department since 2013 and was assigned to the Narcotics Unit at the time of his arrest, police said.

Department officials said Lup has been placed on restricted duty and will remain in that status while both criminal and internal administrative investigations are conducted.

What we don't know:

Police declined to release further details, citing the ongoing investigations.