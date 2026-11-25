The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will play their annual Thanksgiving Day game this year when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 26 at 3:30 p.m. on FOX 4. Dallas, 5-6, is coming off a win over the lowly Tennessee Titans last Sunday. The team is hoping defensive changes made prior to the Titans game can lead to continued improvements. The 3-7 Eagles broke a 7-game losing streak last weekend with a win over their in-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Eagles QB Joe Milton will start against his former team.



The Cowboys could be thankful for many things with a win over the Eagles on Thanksgiving this year. Namely, a .500 record, consecutive wins for the first time this season, and a season sweep of their hated rival.

Dallas Cowboys (5-6) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3-7)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kathryn Expand

What we know:

On Thursday, November 26, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium for their annual Thanksgiving Day game.

The game will be broadcast on FOX 4 and will kick off at 3:30 p.m. central time.

This is the second and final matchup between the NFC East rivals this season. The Cowboys won the first game 38-21 on October 26.

It's the first time the two rivals have played on Thanksgiving Day since 2014.

Cowboys Outlook

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: George Pickens #3 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Expand

Local perspective:

Last time out, the Cowboys gave up 20 or more points for the 18th game in a row. This time, it at least came with a win by three touchdowns.

Dallas shellacked the Tennessee Titans last Sunday by a 51-30 final score. Over the last two weeks, their offense has scored 91 points.

Their defense still gave up more than 20 points after changing defensive play callers. Mike Petting called the defense on Sunday for the first time since taking over Christian Parker's old role.

With a short turnaround between games, it'll be up to Pettine to make sure the defense is ready to play.

Eagles Outlook

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 22: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton #14 looks to throw during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburg Steelers on November 22nd, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Expand

The other side:

Injuries have completely derailed the Eagles' 2026 season, but they broke a long losing streak last time out.

The Eagles knocked off their in-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers 19-16 last Sunday. It was QB Joe Milton's first win in the NFL as a starting quarterback.

Milton began this year with the Cowboys. He played in four games with Dallas last season, all in relief of Dak Prescott.

Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts is out for the season with blood clots. Star wide receiver DeVonta Smith has missed several games with a variety of ailments.

Philly traded Jordan Davis, one of their stalwart defensive tackles, at this year's trade deadline, but they still have stars up and down the defensive like DT Jalen Carter and CB Quinyon Mitchell.

Thanksgiving Day Festivities

Dig deeper:

The Cowboys announced several special menu items at AT&T Stadium for the Thanksgiving Day game.

Fans can feast on a Thanksgiving Bowl filled with turkey, corn, green beans, gravy, mac and cheese, and cranberry sauce. A similar item in an egg roll called The Thanksgiving Roll will also be served.

If you're in the mood for pie, the Thanksgiving Hand Pie has plenty of Turkey Day favorites stuffed into a flaky pie crust.

What's next:

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, on FOX 4.