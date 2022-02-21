Fort Worth mobile unit offers showers to the homeless, free haircuts

A mobile unit has been set up in Fort Worth that offers opportunities for the homeless to get shows.

There, people could also get haircuts.

It also featured a laundry room with a full washer and dryer.

All services were offered free of charge.

Volunteers were also on hand to people connect with jobs.

"The services that we provide are secondary," said Mobile Unit Founder Robert Thornton. "The number one goal is to reach out to these people. Connect with them. Make eye contact. Get their name. That's my favorite part."

The founder of the non-profit operation says the goal is to get more units into the community to service more people in need.

Organizers say the services are offered free of charge every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Fort Worth community.