Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker wears 'Life is Too Short to Live in Dallas' shirt

The mayors of Fort Worth and Dallas are continuing their back-and-forth ahead of this weekend's TCU-SMU football game.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker posted pictures of herself wearing a "Life is Too Short to Live in Dallas" shirt on Friday.

"What the shirt says. Go Frogs," Parker captioned the photo.

Parker's post comes just days after Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and city council members Chad West and Tennell Atkins wore shirts saying "TCU Sucks" at a City Council meeting.

Johnson and Parker have also made a bet on the game.

If TCU wins, Mayor Johnson will buy Shug's Bagels for Fort Worth City Council.

If SMU wins, Mayor Parker will treat Dallas City Council to a meal from Pulido's Restaurant.

The mayors are also using the attention around the Iron Skillet to show their support for law enforcement.

Both city leaders called for fans to donate to the Assist The Officer Foundation to support the families of Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks and Fort Worth Police Sergeant Billy Randolph who were recently killed in the line of duty.

The football game between TCU and SMU will be held at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Saturday.

This will be the 103rd meeting between the two teams.

The Horned Frogs hold the upper hand in the matchup with a 53-42-7 record.