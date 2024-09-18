Dallas mayor wears 'TCU Sucks' shirt ahead of Iron Skillet showdown

article

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and city council members made a statement with their attire during Wednesday's city council meeting ahead of the TCU-SMU game this weekend.

Johnson and other leaders wore shirts simply stating "TCU Sucks" ahead of the Battle for the Iron Skillet.

The mayor said he received the "awesome shirt" from council member Chad West.

Johnson grew up in Dallas, but did not attend SMU.

The football game between TCU and SMU will be held at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Saturday.

The Fort Worth and Dallas have battled for bragging rights in the football game since 1915, but the showdowns will soon come to an end.

TCU announced that it was going to end the annual rivalry after the 2025 season.

This will be the 103rd meeting between the two teams.

The Horned Frogs hold the upper hand in the matchup with a 53-42-7 record.