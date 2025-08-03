Fort Worth man shot through apartment door early Sunday morning

article

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Fort Worth, police said.

Fatal Fort Worth Shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call around 6 a.m. at an apartment complex on North Main Street. They learned the victim had just returned to his apartment after buying food for his girlfriend when he was shot through his apartment door.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, sustained a fatal injury to his upper torso.

The Homicide Unit was notified and is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.