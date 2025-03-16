Fort Worth man sentenced to 50 years after wife's body found wrapped in tarp

article

A Fort Worth man has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison after admitting to fatally shooting his wife in the face, then wrapping her body in a tarp inside his bedroom. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office says her body was wrapped in a tarp for a week before being discovered.

Fort Worth Murder Conviction

The backstory:

Fort Worth police were called to the home on Whitman Avenue on April 19, 2024, and found 34-year-old Kristlynne Robertson, wrapped in a blue tarp, according to the arrest affidavit.

Court documents say her husband, Christopher Robertson, eventually admitted to the crime.

Robertson's brother told police he had been gone for several days and returned to a strong foul smell in the home, according to an affidavit.

He told police he found his brother in his room "extremely intoxicated" with Kristlynne wrapped in the tarp.

Kristlynne Marie Owens (Robertson)

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner determined Kristlynne had been shot in the head.

Police attempted to speak with Robertson at the scene, but said he was "too intoxicated to understand what I was saying or provide a meaningful response," according to the arrest affidavit.

Robertson called 911 the next day and admitted to the call-taker that he was responsible for the murder.

"My father-in-law is going to kill me," Robertson told the call-taker, according to the affidavit. "I actually killed his daughter."

Police met with Robertson two days later, and he again admitted to police that he shot his wife and told them he wanted to go to jail, according to police.

Kristlynne was the mother of five children.

The Sentence

Robertson was sentenced on Thursday. He has been in the Tarrant County Jail since April 21, 2024.

What they're saying:

"He left five children without a mother," ADA Riley Reynolds told the jury.