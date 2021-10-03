Fire at Fort Worth elementary school investigated as arson, person detained

article

Authorities are investigating a fire at a Fort Worth ISD elementary school Saturday night as arson. A person of interest has been detained.

The fire was at Atwood-McDonald Elementary School and is believed to have been set by someone who broke into the school.

District officials credit an employee with helping to prevent further damage.

A Fort Worth ISD security team member was monitoring security cameras and called police after seeing someone break into the school.

Police were called and were already on their when the fire broke out.

According to a release from Fort Worth ISD, a person of interest has been detained.

There was some smoke damage to the school. Cleaning is underway and drop-off and pick-up locations will be temporarily relocated.

