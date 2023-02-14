Fort Worth leaders to vote on plan to regulate short-term rentals

The Fort Worth City Council is set to vote on requiring short-term rental property owners to register with the city.

Short-term rentals are residential properties that guests can rent for up to a month, including through companies like Airbnb and VRBO.

Fort Worth has been considering new regulations for a while after noticing some short-term rental properties popping up in unauthorized areas. They’ve also received complaints from those who live near the houses.

The latest proposal would add a yearly fee for rental operators and require guests to pay the same kind of tax they would pay at a hotel.

No more than 12 people would be able to stay at the property at once and only on-site parking would be allowed. Events and parties would be banned.

The property’s registration could be revoked based on violations.

People who rent to guests worry the added regulations will be too costly.

If the registration ordinance is adopted, city staff will mail property owners and give them a registration deadline of May 1.