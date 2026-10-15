Fort Worth La Gran Plaza shooting: Security guard kills man smashing jewelry kiosk

The Brief An armed security guard shot and killed a man inside a Fort Worth shopping center Wednesday night. Police say the man was using a blunt object to smash a jewelry kiosk stand. The suspect ran from the mall and collapsed near Seminary Drive, where he died.



One person is dead after a shooting near the La Gran Plaza shopping mall in Fort Worth.

What we know:

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at a shopping center located in the 4200 block of South Freeway.

Police say an adult man was inside the location smashing a jewelry kiosk stand with a blunt object.

An armed security guard working inside the location saw what happened and shot the man.

The suspect took off and ran across the parking lot.

Police found him collapsed near Seminary Drive. The man died soon after.

No one else was injured.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect's name.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this shooting can call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. You can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.