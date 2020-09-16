Fort Worth ISD will reopen schools for in-person learning on Oct. 5

Despite a warning from a top health official, students in the Fort Worth Independent School District will be allowed back into the classroom in just a few weeks.

The school board on Tuesday night voted down a plan that would have extended the district’s online-only learning period.

That means students will begin in-person classes on Oct. 5 if their families choose that option. Those who want to stick with remote learning will be allowed to do so.

Tarrant County’s public health director told the school board he would not be comfortable sending his own children back to school until there is a vaccine.

But some parents and teachers told trustees they want to be able to make that choice themselves.

Others urged caution going forward.

Advertisement

“There is simply no way to guarantee that in-person learning is safe. We can take all of the precautions that have been outlined but none of these precautions can 100% guarantee that the coronavirus will not spread in schools,” said Jennifer Lenning, a Fort Worth ISD teacher.

“I cannot support going back to school in the near future after hearing the medical expert say he was not gonna put his kids in school,” argued Cinto Ramos Jr., the Fort Worth ISD board president.

“If our numbers start to rise, I don’t want our kids in the schools. However, right now I think this is an opportunity that we can start phasing them in so they can get that instruction they need and get caught up,” added Daphne Brookins, a Fort Worth ISD trustee.

The health director told the school board he wants to see whether COVID-19 numbers spike in Tarrant County following the Labor Day holiday.

So far the results from a parent survey show about half of the district’s 80,000 students are ready to return to in-person learning.

Families have until Friday to respond to that survey.

RELATED: Parents weigh in on Fort Worth ISD's plan for in-person learning