Fort Worth ISD to require masks for students, staff for upcoming school year

In a Tuesday meeting, Fort Worth ISD decided to instate a mask requirement for all students, teachers and staff while on campus and on school buses.

A large number of Fort Worth ISD parents gave passionate pleas during the meeting to the district to require masks on campus.

The about-face decision came a day after the Fort Worth superintendent told FOX 4 that he planned on following the governor’s executive order on masking and only issued a strong recommendation.

Superintendent Kent Scribner said he changed his mind after receiving a letter signed by 125 physicians at Cook Children's Hospital.

Fort Worth is the second North Texas school district to mandate masks behind Dallas ISD.

Both districts are in direct violation of the governor’s executive order on mask mandates.

And while a majority of the parents who spoke want Fort Worth ISD to require masks, some still believe it’s a personal choice.

It’s still unclear how the governor’s $1,000 fine will be assessed for violating his order

School starts in Fort Worth next week.