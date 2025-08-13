Fort Worth ISD has a new report card. Will it prevent a Texas takeover?

The Brief Fort Worth ISD announced a drop in failing campuses from 31 to 11. The district is still at risk of a state takeover due to past poor performance. Official state ratings from the Texas Education Agency are set to be released this Friday.



One year after 31 campuses in Fort Worth ISD received a failure rating, new ratings bring that number down to 11.

In addition, Fort Worth ISD says 63 schools in total increased by one letter grade or maintained an "A" rating.

Fort Worth ISD A-F ratings

The district credits the significant change in academic excellence to the newly adopted strategic plan and a focus on literacy and math.

Fort Worth ISD’s state A-F scores have recently put the district at risk of a state takeover.

In 2023, the scores showed that one campus received a failure rating for the fifth consecutive year; a threshold that prompts state involvement.

According to state law, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath is required to either close the campus or take over the district. However, Fort Worth ISD chose to close the school in 2023.

Featured article

The 2024 scores were delayed after several school districts sued the agency to delay their release. Last month, a court of appeals overturned a lower court's ruling, allowing them to be released.

Earlier this month, Morath told the state senate during an education committee hearing that he is still deciding on a plan of action for the district.

Education commissioner weighs in

What they're saying:

"I'll be going back and doing some on-site visits as soon as school starts up. I want to get a good basis for the facts on the ground. We're also analyzing other factors," Morath said.

"I don't know what the right decision is either. We're going through a pretty intentional process to figure out what the best course of action is to support the students in Fort Worth. I would say this fall we'll have a resolution on that one way or another," Morath went on.

Featured article

The other side:

"Over the past 10 months, Fort Worth ISD has taken bold, student-centered steps to improve academic outcomes, all aligned to our newly adopted strategic plan," said Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar.

"We’re not just talking about change, we’re making it happen. Our district is focused on literacy and math, because we know they are the foundation of long-term success for every student," added Molinar.

What's next:

Fort Worth ISD did not release ratings for every campus. The Texas Education Agency's official A-F scores for both 2024 and 2025 will be released on Friday.