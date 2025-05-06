TEA warns Fort Worth ISD of potential school district takeover

The Brief State education leaders sent Fort Worth ISD a warning letter after a school received its fifth straight "unacceptable" rating. By law, the district is now required to either close that school or face a potential state board takeover. Fort Worth ISD said the school has already been shut down, and steps have been taken to improve ratings.



The Texas Education Agency is warning Fort Worth ISD that it is at risk of a potential state takeover.

This comes after the 2023 school accountability ratings were released a few weeks ago.

Failing Fort Worth ISD Schools

What we know:

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath sent a letter to Fort Worth ISD because one of the district’s schools received another failing rating.

After the long-awaited 2023 academic accountability grades were released, Morath said the Leadership Academy at Forest Oak Sixth Grade received an "unacceptable" rating for five consecutive years.

By state law, the district is required to either shut down the campus or have the TEA appoint a board to govern the entire school district.

However, things get tricky because Fort Worth ISD has already merged that failing campus with another school. The move was approved by the TEA.

The new accountability grades were withheld for more than a year because they were tangled up in a lawsuit filed by Fort Worth ISD and other districts across the state.

What they're saying:

"We remain focused on bold, strategic action to implement a restructured literacy and math curriculum framework that includes targeted training, high-quality instructional materials, and systemwide implementation. Together as a team, we are committed to equipping teachers with the resources they need and ensuring students receive consistent, high-impact instruction that accelerates learning and academic growth," Fort Worth ISD said in a statement in response to Morath’s letter.

What's next:

Fort Worth ISD said it will appeal the preliminary rating.

If it’s unsuccessful, the TEA could still come in and appoint a district board or close other campuses.