Superintendent's job on the line after Fort Worth ISD's accountability ratings fall

The Brief Fort Worth ISD school board members will gather for a special meeting on Tuesday night to discuss Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey's contract. She's under fire because of the district's falling accountability rating and STAAR test results, which are 11 percentage points behind Dallas ISDs. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and other community leaders want to see reform.



The Fort Worth Independent School District’s leadership is under fire after being criticized for not keeping up with the city’s growth.

Fort Worth ISD trustees are set to review the superintendent’s contract on Tuesday night.

It’s the only thing on the agenda for the special meeting, and it puts Dr. Angelica Ramsey under the microscope.

Dr. Ramsey has only been on the job for two years.

But at the school board meeting on Aug. 28, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker expressed her dissatisfaction with the district’s STAAR test results.

Fort Worth ISD is now 11 percentage points behind Dallas ISD and 14 points behind Houston ISD.

When accountability ratings were released last week, the district fell from a B in 2022 to a C for this past school year.

Those ratings are largely based on how students performed on the STAAR test.

Related article

Mayor Parker presented the district with a letter signed by 40 other community leaders who want to see reform.

Tuesday night’s meeting gets underway at 5:30 p.m. It’s open to the public, and the district will also stream it on YouTube.