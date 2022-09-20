Fort Worth ISD expected to make Superintendent Angelica Ramsey's hiring official

article

Fort Worth ISD’s lone finalist for superintendent is expected to sign a contract Tuesday.

Trustees are holding a special board meeting Tuesday afternoon to finalize Dr. Angelica Ramsey’s hiring. Once it’s official, she will be the district’s 21st superintendent.

Dr. Ramsey comes from Midland ISD in West Texas. She only worked there for one year but was credited with turning the district around.

Before that, she worked for a school district in California and was known for helping campuses show improvement.

In an interview with FOX 4, Ramsey said her first steps in Fort Worth will be meetings with all the stakeholders about what she considers three important questions.

"The first question is, ‘What do we do well in Fort Worth ISD?’ ‘What do we need to change?’ is the second. And the third is what commitment can we have from that person or group or partnership organization to help us improve," she said. "We know that we want to continue to propel academics. That’s at my forefront – students first. And then we also need to look at our budget and we need to continue that successful bond program."

Some parents have voiced their opposition to her hiring because they think she may push topics they don’t like, such as diversity and inclusion.

"You guys didn’t listen at all. You wasted tens of thousands of dollars and tons of time from parents that showed up to the superintendent search meeting," Fort Worth ISD parent Hollie Plemons said during the public comments portion of this week’s school board meeting. "The results came in, and we do not want it."

Ramsey said she values everyone’s opinion because she knows they all want the same thing – what’s best for the children of Fort Worth.

She replaces Dr. Kent Scribner, who retired last month.