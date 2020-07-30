Fort Worth ISD moves first day of school to Sept. 8 with 4 weeks of virtual learning

article

The Fort Worth Independent School District has pushed back the start of the school year.

School board trustees met for an emergency meeting to discuss the plan for reopening schools. They voted 8-1 in favor of starting the year off with four weeks of virtual learning beginning on Sept. 8.

Thursday morning's meeting began with teachers and staff members making impassioned pleas to keep the previous plan, which was six weeks of virtual learning. But some parents and students said they wanted to be back in the classroom on the first day of school.

Earlier this week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that school districts should decide when to open their campuses, not local health officials.

Many school districts in Tarrant County had planned to start in-person classes after Sept. 28 because of an order from county health officials.

Districts like Carroll, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Keller and Mansfield have also decided to offer in-person classes earlier than they previously planned.

Arlington ISD decided to start the year off with four weeks of online learning. It will decide when to offer in-person classes at a later time.

Districts are at the risk of losing state funding if they do not have students back in the classrooms within eight weeks of the first day.