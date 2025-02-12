Fort Worth ISD considers closing more than 20 campuses

The Brief Fort Worth ISD is working on a 10-year plan to use its facilities more efficiently. Consultants gave the district dozens of options for consolidating schools, closing campuses, and updating attendance zones. As many as 21 elementary schools, three middle schools, and one high school could close.



Fort Worth ISD leaders are considering plans to potentially downsize the district and close more than 20 schools in the process.

The consolidation would help the district with budget shortfalls that are plaguing school districts across Texas.

Fort Worth ISD School Closures

What we know:

The planning expert told Fort Worth school board members that many of the district’s buildings are not being used to the maximum benefit of students.

A study found that consolidating or closing certain schools would result in better use of campus facilities.

The district shared a presentation with some of the options during a public workshop on Tuesday night.

Elementary schools are expected to be most impacted, with 14 to 21 schools potentially closing. Up to three middle schools and one high school could also close.

Riverside Applied Learning Center is part of the streamlining discussion. Another consideration for elimination is Natha Howell Elementary. Both schools are among the campuses with declining enrollment and facing possible closures.

But there’s also the potential for the construction of about a dozen new schools in other locations.

What they're saying:

One expert involved in the process said the district will want to think about maximum efficiency.

"Resources are spread thin across the district. Though too many facilities, many can be understaffed. You’re spreading resources too thin across the board. It starts to matter," said Tracy Lichter, a consultant with VPM. "This is a facilities plan that tries to align your facilities to your programs to your students."

In addition to the district’s fiscal concerns with more possible deficits looming, there’s an educational aspect.

"So the small school is nice until you’re the parent with the student that only has one teacher per grade level, and they can’t seem to effectively get the teaching and learning together," said Lichter.

Lichter says the project is looking at population trends in the district that will play out over the next 10 years.

Interim superintendent Karen Molinar emphasized no decisions or recommendations have been made and promised transparency in the process, saying parents will be kept informed and will have ample opportunities for public input.

"There's a lot more phases to go from here," she said. "No decisions have been made. There's no recommendations. We are just showing you the work that has gone in to a process that we committed to over a year ago."

Steven Poole is president of the local teachers’ union, United Educators Association.

"When you talk about closing schools, it’s a very emotional issue for communities," he said.

Poole points out many of the schools mentioned for possible closure are located where growth has become stagnant compared to newer communities with so-called population booms also identified as areas where new schools could be built.

"They’re left wondering what do we do with all the school buildings if they’re not to capacity," he said. "Fort Worth’s budget is healthy, but they also have to look out for future years."

However, Poole says the district, thus far, is handling its circumstances responsibly and showing transparency.

"A lot of school districts wait and just present a final recommendation to school boards and let the school board make the tough decision. Fort Worth is putting in a lot of leg work in getting a lot of community input and last night shows that."

What we don't know:

The district is still months away from making any final decision about school closures.

It’s not clear which options trustees will embrace or exactly how many schools will close.

Interim superintendent Karen Molinar emphasized there will be transparency in the process, saying parents will be kept informed and there will be ample opportunities for public input.

What's next:

Fort Worth ISD is expected to host public meetings later this month for parents to ask questions and offer comments. Those dates have not yet been released.