Fort Worth ISD community voices outrage over scripted lessons and staffing shortages

The Brief Fort Worth ISD parents, teachers, and students protested state-imposed scripted lesson plans and tight classroom micromanagement during a packed board meeting. Critics warned the rigid curriculum model leaves low-rated schools little leeway while ongoing teacher departures compound severe classroom staffing shortages. Speakers called on district leaders to clarify how much instructional freedom educators actually retain under the state takeover.



Fort Worth ISD parents, teachers and students voiced concerns on Wednesday about the district’s scripted lesson plans during a packed school board meeting.

The curriculum policy was put in place by the appointed Board of Managers after the state’s TEA takeover of the district. Critics say the policy does not give teachers, at some schools, enough flexibility in the classroom.

Cowtown 12 model and the impact of TEA takeover

What we know:

The meeting came as Fort Worth ISD created an overhauled instructional plan. The school system is operating under a state takeover and a newly appointed Board of Managers.

Those in attendance also weighed in on teacher retention as more than 50 teachers left the district in August, according to the district.

Other concerns focused on the district’s new scripted curriculum model and a developing plan for Fort Worth ISD’s goals and guardrails. The district’s Cowtown 12 instructional model, which critics describe as a scripted lesson plan, gives very little flexibility for educators. Lower-rated schools have very little leeway to stray from the model, while higher-rated schools have more autonomy.

Staffing shortages and teacher exit concerns

What they're saying:

Fort Worth ISD instructor Kristina Sellers said staffing shortages could make it more difficult to help the struggling readers.

"You can’t expect us to make progress on reading if we do not have the staff to identify and serve the struggling readers," Sellers said. "We do not have the staff!"

Local perspective:

More than 1,000 people signed up to speak at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

"I feel confident in saying there will be many more teachers leaving in the next couple of years. We’ve seen how this has played out in Houston ISD, and who would want to teach using crappy AI slides, boring packets, scripted timed lessons, and only summaries of books? Who would want to teach where there are being constantly micromanaged?" said parent Patricia Everett.

Student Christopher Robertson called for more transparency about the district’s scripted lessons.

"We also need transparency around scripted lessons," Robertson said. "If the district leadership, which they have said that lessons are not scripted, then explain what teachers are required to follow and how much instructional freedom they have. Students and educators deserve consistent answers."

Future of Fort Worth ISD classrooms

What's next:

The district’s instructional plan and classroom expectations are expected to remain a focus as Fort Worth ISD continues operating under the state takeover.