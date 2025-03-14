Fort Worth ISD baseball coach arrested for improper relationship at former school

article

A Fort Worth ISD employee was arrested earlier this week for allegedly having an improper relationship with a 15-year-old student at his former school.

Adrian Buruato Arrested

What we know:

According to school and law enforcement officials, 29-year-old Adrian Buruato was arrested on Wednesday on charges of indecency with a child – sexual contact and improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Buruato was a middle school baseball coach and social studies teacher in the Itasca Independent School District during the 2023-2024 school year.

That’s where the Hill County Sheriff’s Office said he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old female student.

Buruato now works for Fort Worth ISD. The district’s website lists him as the head baseball coach at O.D. Wyatt High School.

Itasca ISD officials said they have notified Fort Worth ISD officials.

What we don't know:

Fort Worth ISD has not yet commented on Buruato’s arrest or his employment status.

What's next:

Buruato was booked into the Hill County jail, and his bond was set at $300,000.

The sheriff’s office said it is now investigating whether there are any other potential victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313.