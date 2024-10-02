Expand / Collapse search

Here’s how much Fort Worth ISD will have to pay its ousted superintendent to leave

By Gerardo Martinez
Published  October 2, 2024 8:36pm CDT
As Fort Worth ISD prepares for the abrupt departure of its superintendent, the mayor of Fort Worth says she’s looking forward to a new direction for the school district.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD has agreed to pay its former superintendent more than half a million dollars to leave her position.

Dr. Angelica Ramsey will receive two installments of $247,961.58 in pay and benefits and $48,539.83 in unused vacation and sick time, according to the resignation agreement.

On top of that, she’ll also receive a $28,690 payment for ‘Purchase of Service Credit and Supplemental Retirement Plan Contributions.’

In total, Ramsey will receive $573,152.99.

Ramsey submitted her voluntary resignation last week after the mayor of Fort Worth and other community leaders criticized the district's academic performance. She officially resigned from her role as superintendent on Oct.1 but did not resign from the school district.

Ramsey is still technically employed by Fort Worth ISD as the ‘ambassador for public relations.’ However, she is on paid leave until August 30, 2025, and will receive her full benefits until then.

Ramsey will officially depart from the district on September 1, 2025. The agreement allows her to work outside the district while she is on leave. 

Fort Worth ISD will hold a meeting next Tuesday to discuss an interim superintendent.



 