9 Fort Worth ISD schools have issues with air conditioning Friday after cable damaged

After dozens of Fort Worth ISD schools dealt with air conditioning issues on the first day of school Monday, the district said nine of its schools are dealing with A/C issues Friday.

The district said this was caused by "an underground telecommunications cable" being damaged by a contractor that was doing work.

As they deal with the issue, students and staff at the impacted schools were moved to areas that still had air conditioning. The district also said students can be picked up.

Fort Worth ISD said it does not have a timeline on when repairs will be completed.

Fort Worth ISD Schools Experiencing A/C Issues Friday