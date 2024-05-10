UT Arlington holds graduation ceremony as other colleges cancel over protests

article

UT Arlington held three separate graduation ceremonies at Globe Life Field on Friday.

It's a day of celebration for thousands of seniors graduating from their respective colleges.

"It feels very good because it was hard. Took us a while, you know, studying," said new UTA graduate Ahmet Toure.

"Everyone wants to see their son walk across the stage. You know, it’s a big accomplishment for me," said Mouhamadou Nadye.

The commencement ceremonies took place as originally planned.

Featured article

A UTA spokesperson said graduations are ticketed and secure.

"I think it’s great that UTA is still giving us the opportunity to walk across the stage. Give students the ability to do it in person," said Camron Emerson, UT Arlington graduate.

The joyous occasion comes just one day after university officials told a group of pro-Palestinian protesters that their so-called "informal encampment" violated campus policy.

Related article

Students complied and took it down. No arrests were made.

Last week, a UTA lecturer was charged with criminal trespass after students said he intentionally set up a tent.

"I do believe there needs to be a discussion about who we support and how we support them," said Andrew Soueid, another new UTA graduate.

A small protest was held outside of Globe Life Field during the ceremony, but it did not disrupt the event inside.

A much more provocative protest at UT Dallas back on May 1 resulted in 21 arrests on campus after protesters set up an encampment.

Despite the clash, UTD is also moving forward with graduation as planned.

Featured article

The main ceremony will be held Friday night in the roundabaout.

"Graduates, we will have no tolerance for any disruption for your special and hard-earned achievement," said University of Texas President Jay Hartzell.

The UT Austin commencement will take place at the football stadium on Saturday evening.

This comes after more than 100 people have been arrested on the Austin campus in the past two week in sometimes violent clashes with police.

Jay Hartzell said any hecklers will be removed and protesters cannot block venue entrances and exits.

"People continue to express themselves in different and personal and heartfelt ways," said Hartzell.

Back here in Arlington, this afternoon the UTA Progressive Student Union posted on Facebook that the "encampment is over, but the fight continues."

The post goes on to say, "stay posted, announcements to come."