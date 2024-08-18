Fort Worth police cruiser hit near where sergeant was killed

Image 1 of 6 ▼

A Fort Worth police cruiser was hit not far from where a police sergeant was killed last week.

The cruiser was blocking the scene of an accident on I-35W, near Sycamore School Road, when it was hit around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

FOX 4 crews at the scene saw two trucks with major damage and a Fort Worth police SUV with damage to the rear of the vehicle.

All officers are expected to be okay.

FOX 4 has reached out to police for more information about the crash and the drivers of the other vehicles.

The crash is about half a mile away from an incident that led to the death of longtime Fort Worth Police Sergeant Billy Randolph.

Randolph was working the scene of an 18-wheeler crash near I-35W and Sycamore School Road on Monday morning.

Police say an accused drunken driver went the wrong way up an exit ramp and struck Randolph.

The 29-year Fort Worth Police veteran was declared dead at the hospital later that morning.

Police believe the driver, 25-year-old De Aujalae Evans, was drunk at the time of the crash.

She is charged with intoxication manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer.