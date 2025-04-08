Parker County cockfighting bust leads to 9 arrests, 96 roosters seized

article

Parker County officials arrested nine people and seized nearly 100 live roosters after breaking up an illegal cockfighting operation.

Cockfight Interrupted

What we know:

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said his department got an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip about an event on Sunday in northern Parker County.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw about 40 people scattering and fleeing into a wooded area.

They also found a cockfighting ring inside a metal barn with several dead and severely wounded roosters nearby.

The owner of the property, Jesus Baldemar Zurita, told investigators he owned six of the birds and was hosting the event for "work friends." But investigators believe he was charging a $40 per person spectator fee.

The sheriff’s department ended up seizing 96 live roosters, 50 razor-sharp "slashers" which are typically strapped to a rooster’s leg in a fight to the death, a box trailer, six vehicles, and $15,550 believed to be the proceeds from the gambling operation.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what will happen to the birds.

An animal rescue organization is working with the sheriff’s department to care for them until a judge can hold a property hearing.

Featured article

Cockfighting Arrests

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Jesus Baldemar Zurita

What we know:

Nine people on the property were taken into custody, and one person was given a citation for participating in cockfighting as a spectator.

Zurita, the 50-year-old property owner from Weatherford, was charged with cockfighting/causes or earns. His bond was set at $10,000.

Gloria Franco Govea, a 59-year-old from Azle, was charged with cockfighting/space/owns or trains. Her bond was set at $2,500.

Alfredo Ibarra, J. Jesus Alvarado, Emilio Lopez Leal, Jesus Nieto, Efren Paloma, Miguel Tovar Rodriguez, and Francisco A. Garcia-Gonzales were all charged with cockfighting. Their bond was set at $1,166.

Rosalinda Cisneros was cited for being a spectator and released.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's department didn't say whether they are looking for any additional suspects.