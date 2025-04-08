Fort Worth Police investigate 2 armed robberies that happened minutes apart

article

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that happened three minutes apart late Monday night.

Fort Worth Armed Robberies

What we know:

Police were called to a smoke shop located at the corner of West Seminary Drive and Wabash Ave. at 10:52 p.m. An employee of the smoke shop told police he was robbed at gunpoint by two Hispanic males wearing masks.

Police say the thieves took money from the store. There were no injuries reported.

Three minutes after the first call came in, police received a report of a second armed robbery at the food mart at the corner of S. Henderson and W. Bolt.

An employee there was robbed at gunpoint by two Hispanic males wearing masks. They got away with an unknown amount of money and no injuries were reported.

Police believe the two armed robberies are related due to the suspect's descriptions, proximity and time.

The locations are two miles apart.

The armed robberies are under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4370.