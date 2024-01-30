Atmos Energy takes legal action against Sandman Hotel over explosion liability

Atmos Energy is taking legal action as it hopes to avoid being held legally responsible for this month's gas explosion at a Fort Worth hotel.

The energy company has been named in several lawsuits filed by people injured in the January 8 blast at the Sandman Hotel.

Featured article

Atmos filed a motion to prevent it from being held liable while it inspects the hotel.

The company says it will prove the cause of the gas leak is linked to the hotel itself, not Atmos.

If a court approves the request, Atmos would have until March 31 to gather evidence from the site of the explosion to prove its claims.

READ MORE: Fort Worth hotel explosion: 911 calls shed light on terror following blast

Atmos previously released a statement saying that the company's own investigation found "no indication" its system was involved in the explosion.

Fort Worth Fire released a statement earlier this month saying they are confident that the explosion was not triggered from outside the structure, but that they "remain confident" that natural gas was involved.

21 people were injured in the blast.