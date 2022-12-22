Arrest made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that killed waitress

Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old waitress.

23-year-old Ajdin Dervisevic was arrested on Dec. 20 on a warrant issued for accident involving serious bodily injury or death.

Ajdin Dervisevic (Courtesy: Fort Worth Police)

In the early morning hours of Dec. 4 Vanessa Amend was involved in an accident on 183 westbound at the 360 southbound ramp.

Amend got out of her vehicle to observe the damage, and was struck and killed.

Witnesses told police a newer white Ford Mustang, with blue or dark color racing stripes, hit Amend and never stopped.

Vanessa Amend (Courtesy: Amend Family)

The 27-year-old waitress had just finished her shift at a Dallas steakhouse and was driving back to her Bedford apartment at the time of the accident.

Amend's sister Jennifer Lankford previously told FOX 4 her 27-year-old sister was a hard worker who loved to show off her artwork.