Fort Worth gas station robbed at gunpoint; Police release video

The Brief Two masked men armed with a shotgun robbed the Andy Food Mart on Granbury Road in Fort Worth late Sunday night. The robbers specifically demanded a bank deposit bag, suggesting to police that the suspects knew what they were looking for. No one was physically injured, and Fort Worth police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects via surveillance video and voice recognition.



Last night, two men entered a gas station in Fort Worth with a shotgun and robbed the store holding a cashier at gunpoint.

All of it was caught on surveillance video.

What we know:

There had to be at least twenty surveillance cameras covering every inch of this store, so Fort Worth police were actually able to give us a really clear look at what happened overnight.

Fort Worth police told FOX 4 that at 10:44 p.m. last night, two masked men went into Andy Food Mart at the 3700 block of Granbury Road, armed with a shotgun and demanded money from the cash register. They also asked for a bag that had money inside of it that would be deposited the next day in the bank.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police say that the fact that they asked for that bag specifically leads detectives to believe these two men knew exactly what they were doing.

The two men left with an undisclosed amount of money.

While no one was hurt, police say they’re releasing this video hoping that someone might recognize the voices of these two men and report them.

What they're saying:

"You know, you got an individual here going to work, trying to provide for his family, and next thing you know, early hours in the morning, he's got a shotgun pointed at him, and he's afraid for his life, not knowing if these individuals were actually going to pull the trigger, shoot, harm him or possibly cause death. So we're very fortunate that the clerk is okay and is safe, but it's very unfortunate that this individual has to go to work knowing that his life is on the line. And that's the scary part," said Fort Worth PIO, Jimmy Pollozani.

Police are asking that anyone with any information report it to their robbery unit or call Tarrant County crime stoppers, where they can remain anonymous.

Local perspective:

FOX 4 wasn’t able to speak with the clerk on camera because he was working, but we asked him why he was back to work so soon, and he responded with, "Life."

When asked what was going through his mind when he saw those two men pointing a weapon at him and demanding money, he said that he’s a man of faith and said, "If I live, I live. If I die, I die."

He also told FOX 4 that he had been physically assaulted on the street last year and had gone to therapy to help him process that and was able to use a lot of the coping mechanisms he learned then to help him through the ordeal.

He added that his boss had already been through a similar incident and helped him process what he was going through.

The clerk says that he will be going back to therapy and that he is pretty shaken by the whole ordeal.