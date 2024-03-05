Fort Worth flasher: Police arrest man accused of indecent exposure

Fort Worth police says they have arrested a man who is accused of indecent exposure.

Videos on social media spread of a man people said had been flashing residents in north Fort Worth for months.

Earlier this month, police said investigators had not been able to substantiate the claims with evidence.

On Tuesday, police announced 25-year-old Larry Holloway had been arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

The department said the arrest was made as a result of information and leads from the public.

Police received tips that the same man allegedly entered Boswell High School on January 22. Investigators said security videos did not show the person ever act inappropriately or come in contact with students inside the school.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD police could not arrest the individual because there was no actual crime committed on school district property.

Records show Holloway is in the Fort Worth Jail.