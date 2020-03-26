Fort Worth extends its public health emergency declaration until May
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth has approved an extension to its public health emergency declaration.
The order will now be in place until May 15.
Mayor Betsy Price was in the city council chamber, while council members voted virtually from their homes.
Police Chief Ed Kraus also briefed the council on his department's efforts with law enforcement.
He made it clear there are no checkpoints set up to screen for violations of the city's stay-at-home order, despite others reporting otherwise.
Fort Worth ISD has already closed its school indefinitely.
Earlier this week, Tarrant County ordered all residents to stay at home except for essential business.