Fort Worth fire recruits help high-risk shoppers at area grocery stores

Fort Worth fire recruits gave back to the community Thursday morning not only with their work but by helping to generate smiles.

The recruits bagged groceries, cleaned carts and carried out bags for senior citizens.

Albertsons and Tom Thumb reserve the first two hours of the day on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors. People with compromised immune systems and pregnant women can also shop during that time.

One woman said it was a nice surprise to see the future firefighters.

“They are so darling and so sweet. It’s a pleasure to see them. They have smiles on their faces and they seem to enjoy... well, at least they enjoyed seeing me because I told them all about the specials,” Barbara Weinberg said.

The recruits worked at 10 Fort Worth grocery stores Thursday morning.

