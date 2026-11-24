The Brief Fort Hood mass shooter Nidal Hasan plans to file a federal court petition in Kansas to delay his Dec. 3 execution by firing squad. Convicted of killing 13 people and wounding over 30 in 2009, Hasan alleges his constitutional rights were violated. Details of the filing remain unknown, and it is unclear if a judge will postpone the execution.



A lawyer for the convicted Fort Hood mass shooter says he will file a petition in an effort to delay his execution.

Nidal Hasan is scheduled to be executed by firing squad at Fort Hood on Dec. 3. Hasan says his constitutional rights were violated. It’s unclear whether the petition will delay his execution.

In a message obtained by FOX 4 News, attorney John Galligan said he anticipates the petition will be filed in federal court in Kansas, where Hasan is imprisoned at Fort Leavenworth.

Fort Hood mass shooter seeking a stay of execution

BELL COUNTY, TX - APRIL 9: In this photo released by the Bell County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Maj. Nidal Hasan, the Army psychiatrist who is charged with murder in the Fort Hood shootings, is seen in a booking photo after being moved to the Bell County Expand

What we know:

Army major, Nidal Hasan, shot and killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others in an attack at Fort Hood in 2009. He was convicted by a military court. Now, Hasan plans to petition a federal court to delay his execution.

The firing squad execution is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3. It has been in the spotlight not just because of the method, but because the U.S. Department of Defense initially scheduled it to be livestreamed until President Donald Trump canceled those plans amid bipartisan backlash.

While Hasan claims his constitutional and statutory rights were violated, details of the planned petition are unknown.

Legal expert weighs in on planned federal court filing

Local perspective:

Appellate attorney, David Coale, who is not connected to the case, referred to a habeas corpus petition. These are filed after a conviction and traditional appeals. Coale believes the court will review the petition, likely delaying the execution date.

"I think it’s about buying time and process," said Coale.

"It’s not going to take long to work through that though, and we’ll just be right back here in a couple of months," he said.

Coale believes it might focus on the setup of the execution and whether it follows Army regulations.

"The courts are very reluctant to upset a conviction if it’s gone all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, they’re looking for some very profound injustice or some rule of procedure that affects a whole lot of cases. Hard to find that here," Coale said.

"So I think they’re gonna to take the time to measure correctly, but they’re going to want to get the job done and move this along."

Dig deeper:

Three survivors of the shooting were denied permission to attend the execution because they were not direct victims of the charges for which Hasan was convicted.