Fort Worth convenience store owner killed during robbery

The owner of a Fort Worth convenience store was shot and killed during a robbery Thursday night.

Police said it happened at the A-C Food Store on E. Rosedale Street. A customer came into the store around 7:30 p.m. and found a man lying on the floor.

The victim, identified as the 61-year-old store owner Ismail Alhasan, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives believe robbery was the motive.

They are now looking for security video and asked that anyone with information call the Fort Worth Police Department.