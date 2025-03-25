Fort Worth City Council moves into new state-of-the-art chamber
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council has a new meeting space that city leaders describe as a "forward-thinking space."
Fort Worth’s New Council Chambers
What's new:
Council members in Fort Worth held their first meeting in their newly designed chamber on Tuesday morning.
The 250-seat chamber features state-of-the-art technology designed to serve the city’s residents for years to come.
There’s also an adjacent plaza and green space to encourage community gatherings.
What they're saying:
The city held a grand opening celebration following Tuesday morning’s council meeting.
Leaders said the new chamber is designed for accessibility, collaboration, and civic engagement.
The backstory:
The city of Fort Worth moved into the former Pier One Imports headquarters building in 2022.
Pier One built the 20-story building in 2004 on 15 acres along the Trinity River.
The city spent about $230 million renovating it to become the new city hall.