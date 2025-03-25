Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth City Council moves into new state-of-the-art chamber

Published  March 25, 2025 11:40am CDT
Fort Worth City Council
The city of Fort Worth is preparing to unveil its new council chambers. The new space is designed for accessibility, collaboration, and civic engagement.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council has a new meeting space that city leaders describe as a "forward-thinking space."

Fort Worth’s New Council Chambers

What's new:

Council members in Fort Worth held their first meeting in their newly designed chamber on Tuesday morning.

The 250-seat chamber features state-of-the-art technology designed to serve the city’s residents for years to come.

There’s also an adjacent plaza and green space to encourage community gatherings.

What they're saying:

The city held a grand opening celebration following Tuesday morning’s council meeting.

Leaders said the new chamber is designed for accessibility, collaboration, and civic engagement.

The backstory:

The city of Fort Worth moved into the former Pier One Imports headquarters building in 2022.

Pier One built the 20-story building in 2004 on 15 acres along the Trinity River.

The city spent about $230 million renovating it to become the new city hall.

