Fort Worth City Council moves into new state-of-the-art chamber

The Fort Worth City Council has a new meeting space that city leaders describe as a "forward-thinking space."

Fort Worth’s New Council Chambers

What's new:

Council members in Fort Worth held their first meeting in their newly designed chamber on Tuesday morning.

The 250-seat chamber features state-of-the-art technology designed to serve the city’s residents for years to come.

There’s also an adjacent plaza and green space to encourage community gatherings.

What they're saying:

The city held a grand opening celebration following Tuesday morning’s council meeting.

Leaders said the new chamber is designed for accessibility, collaboration, and civic engagement.

Related article

The backstory:

The city of Fort Worth moved into the former Pier One Imports headquarters building in 2022.

Pier One built the 20-story building in 2004 on 15 acres along the Trinity River.

The city spent about $230 million renovating it to become the new city hall.