Fort Worth City Council member charged with DWI
FORT WORTH, Texas - A sitting councilmember for the City of Fort Worth has been arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated.
Michael Crain arrested
What we know:
Michael D. Crain, who represents Fort Worth District 3, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail Saturday on his DWI charge, according to the jail's booking information.
Records show Crain was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At the time of publishing, he was still being held on a $750 bond.
What they're saying:
The city released the following statement to FOX 4 upon request:
"The City is aware of the arrest by the Texas Department of Public Safety. This is a legal matter; we will not comment further."
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding Crain's arrest have not been commented on.
Details were limited at the time of publishing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Tarrant County Jail website.