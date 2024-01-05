Fort Worth Christmas Eve apartment fire that killed 2 intentionally set, authorities say; suspect arrested

An apartment fire on Christmas Eve in Fort Worth that killed two people and displaced dozens was intentionally set, arson investigators determined.

The fatal fire happened on Dec. 24 at the Tides of Meadowbrook Apartments on King George Drive.

47-year-old Dwight Durham and 28-year-old Galisha Gaston were found inside the burning home were pulled from the flames, but they both later died at the hospital.

Investigators have since determined that the apartment fire was intentionally set. On Friday, police arrested Kristen Lewis. She is charged with capital murder and arson.

Kristen Lewis

No other information on Lewis’ arrest was immediately released.

The fire damaged 16 apartments in total and left about 25 people homeless just hours before Christmas. The Red Cross did offer their help.