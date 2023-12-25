Fort Worth apartment fire critically injures 2, displaces 25 people on Christmas Eve

25 people were left looking for a place to stay on Christmas Eve after a fire at an apartment complex in Fort Worth.

The fire happened at the apartment complex on King George Drive just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Two people were rescued from the apartment by fire crews and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A firefighter also injured his knee while battling the flames.

As part of a typical investigation, the fire is being looked into by Fort Worth Fire's Arson and Bomb team.

16 units were damaged in the flames, according to FWFD.