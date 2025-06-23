Fort Worth man sentenced for murder of cousin in 2022
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth man pleaded guilty Monday to murder in the 2022 slaying of his second cousin, receiving a 40-year prison sentence.
Breckron Wolfe, 28, admitted to fatally shooting 61-year-old Ronald Collins multiple times on Oct. 11, 2022. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Driftway Drive.
5300 block of Driftway Drive, Fort Worth
The backstory:
According to Fort Worth police, officers were dispatched to the scene on Oct. 10, 2022, after receiving a shooting call. Upon arrival, they found Collins with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body and head. Collins was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police also located Wolfe, a person of interest, at the scene and interviewed him. The murder weapon was later discovered in a backyard three houses away from the crime scene.
What they're saying:
"We've isolated you, you're no longer related to us," Collins' sister told Wolfe after the plea. "You have to suffer the consequences. May God have mercy on your soul."
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department and the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.